Margaux Resources (CVE:MRL) Shares Down 7.1%

Margaux Resources Ltd (CVE:MRL)’s share price fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 15,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 46,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62.

Margaux Resources Company Profile (CVE:MRL)

Margaux Resources Ltd., a polymetallic exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Kootenay Arc in Southeastern British Columbia in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, and tungsten deposits. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Jackpot/Oxide, Ore Hill, Aspenex, Bayonne, Sheep Creek, Canex, and Old Timer properties located in Salmo, British Columbia.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Margaux Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Margaux Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.