Cool (NASDAQ:AWSM) Shares Up 8.5%

Cool Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AWSM) shares shot up 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.08 and last traded at $0.07, 641,632 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 659,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Cool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cool stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cool Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AWSM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Cool at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cool Company Profile (NASDAQ:AWSM)

Cool Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

