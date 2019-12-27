Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFIV) Trading Up 0.1%

Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFIV) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.58 and last traded at $24.55, 4,700 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 446% from the average session volume of 861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.