Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Trading Up 0.2%

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.82 and last traded at $17.82, approximately 169,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 226,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.53%.

In related news, insider Fitzgibbon Mark 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 37.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,131,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,323,000 after purchasing an additional 583,948 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 6,929.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 15,937 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 142,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 34,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

