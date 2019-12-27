Goldcliff Resource (CVE:GCN) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Goldcliff Resource Co. (CVE:GCN) traded down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, 81,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 134% from the average session volume of 34,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Goldcliff Resource Company Profile (CVE:GCN)

Goldcliff Resource Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds 40% joint venture interest in the Pine Grove project covering an area of approximately 4,586 acres located in Lyon County, Nevada.

