Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:HERD) Shares Down 0.1%

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:HERD) was down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.16 and last traded at $26.16, approximately 257 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:HERD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 97,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 97.93% of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

