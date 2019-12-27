Slang Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Shares Up 3.4%

Slang Worldwide Inc (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) shot up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31, 51,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 211,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

SLGWF has been the topic of a number of research reports. M Partners set a $2.00 target price on shares of Slang Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of Slang Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.67.

SLANG Worldwide Inc supplies and distributes vaporizer products to wholesale distributors and online consumers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australasia. Its vaporizers service various cannabis formats, including flower, liquid oil, and solid extracts. The company also markets companion accessories for its vaporizers comprising carrying cases, exchangeable faceplates, charging stations, cleaning kits, and other items.

