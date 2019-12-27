CLS Holdings USA (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Shares Down 3.2%

CLS Holdings USA Inc (OTCMKTS:CLSH) fell 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.20, 237,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 189,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.

About CLS Holdings USA (OTCMKTS:CLSH)

CLS Holdings USA, Inc focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. The company extracts various cannabinoids from the marijuana plant and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. Its concentrates are used for electronic cigarettes vaporization, and pharmaceutical and other purposes.

