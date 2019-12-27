Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Shares Up 1.8%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF)’s share price shot up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.88 and last traded at $33.88, 9,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 6,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average is $31.11.

About Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

