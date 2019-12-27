Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMI) Shares Up 0.3%

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NMI)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $11.37, 4,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 19,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0717 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. This is an increase from Nuveen Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.
About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMI)
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.
Further Reading: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.