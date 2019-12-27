Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMI) Shares Up 0.3%

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NMI)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.37 and last traded at $11.37, 4,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 19,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0717 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. This is an increase from Nuveen Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMI)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

