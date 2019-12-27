Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:ALI) Trading Up 0.9%

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:ALI) was up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$2.37 ($1.68) and last traded at A$2.37 ($1.68), approximately 48,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.35 ($1.67).

The company has a market capitalization of $333.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$2.32.

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Company Profile (ASX:ALI)

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Argo Service Company Pty Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in the infrastructure sector.

