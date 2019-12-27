Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.26 and last traded at $26.26, approximately 3,513 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 20,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $25.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 359,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,075,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,344,000 after buying an additional 166,474 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,337,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,087,000 after buying an additional 435,362 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.