BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Shares Down 0.2%

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.91 and last traded at $60.62, approximately 83,727 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 157,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.77.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.57.

See Also: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hemp Naturals Trading Up 8.2%
Hemp Naturals Trading Up 8.2%
Margaux Resources Shares Down 7.1%
Margaux Resources Shares Down 7.1%
Cool Shares Up 8.5%
Cool Shares Up 8.5%
Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2%
Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2%
Colibri Resource Shares Down 16.7%
Colibri Resource Shares Down 16.7%


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report