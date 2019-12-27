Short Interest in Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Grows By 72.5%

Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 72.5% from the November 28th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

COHN stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. Cohen & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Get Cohen & Company Inc alerts:

Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.27 million during the quarter.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.