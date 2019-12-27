Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) Short Interest Down 40.0% in December

Bowl America Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the November 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of BWL.A opened at $14.78 on Friday. Bowl America has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $17.48.

Bowl America (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Bowl America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th.

About Bowl America

Bowl America Incorporated is engaged in the entertainment business. The Company is engaged in the operation of bowling centers, with food and beverage service in each center. As of July 3, 2016, the Company and its subsidiaries operated 18 bowling centers, including 10 centers located in metropolitan Washington, District of Columbia; one center in metropolitan Baltimore, Maryland; four centers in metropolitan Richmond, Virginia, and three centers in metropolitan Jacksonville, Florida.

