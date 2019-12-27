Short Interest in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Declines By 28.3%

AES Corp (NYSE:AES) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,710,000 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the November 28th total of 13,540,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

AES opened at $19.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.93. AES has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Get AES alerts:

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AES will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.1433 dividend. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on AES. ValuEngine raised AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised AES from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AES presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,667,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 51.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,305,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,335,000 after buying an additional 444,372 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in AES by 22.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,239,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,261,000 after buying an additional 228,897 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in AES by 8.9% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 303,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 24,791 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in AES by 77.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.