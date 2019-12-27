Bancorp of New Jersey Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bancorp of New Jersey Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the November 28th total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ opened at $19.43 on Friday. Bancorp of New Jersey has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $19.95.

Bancorp of New Jersey (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp of New Jersey in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp of New Jersey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp of New Jersey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp of New Jersey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,758,000.

About Bancorp of New Jersey

Bancorp Of New Jersey, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Bank of New Jersey that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest checking, passbook savings, and money market accounts; and time deposits, such as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

