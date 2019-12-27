Continental Materials Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) Short Interest Update

Continental Materials Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the November 28th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut Continental Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CUO opened at $7.55 on Friday. Continental Materials has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $24.92.

Continental Materials (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.99 million for the quarter.

About Continental Materials

Continental Materials Corporation produces and sells heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products; and construction products in North America. The HVAC Industry Group offers gas-fired wall furnaces, console heaters, and fan coils, as well as evaporative coolers. Continental Materials Corporation sells its HVAC products through plumbing, heating, and air conditioning wholesale distributors, as well as directly to retail home-centers and other retail outlets; and HVAC installing contractors and equipment manufacturers for commercial applications.

