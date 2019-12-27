Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Short Interest Update

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the November 28th total of 4,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,396,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,554.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after buying an additional 148,555 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 183,374 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after buying an additional 108,121 shares during the period. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 189,743 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $61.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 79.64, a PEG ratio of 62.87 and a beta of -0.55. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.28.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $683.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.74.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

