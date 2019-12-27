Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Short Interest Update

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 752,400 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the November 28th total of 516,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 201,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIT. Sidoti increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Shares of AIT opened at $66.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.68. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $68.21.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $856.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.45 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

