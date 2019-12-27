Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ TBNK opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.22. The stock has a market cap of $303.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.60. Territorial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million. Analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Allan S. Kitagawa sold 2,500 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Murakami sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $29,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,333.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $194,336. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBNK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 513,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,676,000 after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 9.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 202,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the period. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

