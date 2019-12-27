Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.44.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $148.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.15. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $104.92 and a 12-month high of $164.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total transaction of $3,686,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,328,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $566,839.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,847 shares of company stock valued at $13,309,579 in the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

