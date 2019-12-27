KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Compass Point started coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of KREF opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $20.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average is $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 407.43, a quick ratio of 407.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.30 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Equities research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 411.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

