Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

LOB stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $767.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.65 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,755,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,100,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,237,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,221,000 after acquiring an additional 28,149 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 805,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after acquiring an additional 34,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 150.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 593,665 shares in the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

