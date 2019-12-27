Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Manhattan Associates, Inc., is the global leader in providing supply chain execution and optimization solutions. It enables operational excellence through its warehouse, transportation, distributed order management, reverse logistics and trading partner management solutions, as well as its RFID, performance management and event management capabilities. These Integrated Logistics Solutions(TM) leverage state-of-the-art technologies, innovative practices and domain expertise to enhance performance, profitability and competitive advantage. Manhattan Associates has licensed more than 900 customers representing more than 1,600 facilities worldwide, which include some of the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors and retailers. “

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

MANH stock opened at $80.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.52. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 63.78%. The firm had revenue of $162.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 395.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,269,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,762 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,942,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $18,288,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 101.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 385,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,128,000 after buying an additional 194,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,551,000 after buying an additional 137,409 shares during the last quarter.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.