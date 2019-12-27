MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MutualFirst Financial, Inc. is the holding company of Mutual Federal Savings Bank. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MFSF. BidaskClub cut shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of MutualFirst Financial stock opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.84. MutualFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. MutualFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MutualFirst Financial will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Cook sold 20,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $818,644.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,887.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Wayne Heeter sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $44,955.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,386.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,875. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MutualFirst Financial by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 570,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after purchasing an additional 20,405 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MutualFirst Financial Company Profile

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

