Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

NASDAQ:MPB opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $239.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPB. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 8,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 235.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 2,277.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 49.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

