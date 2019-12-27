Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) to Sell

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. and subsidiaries is a technology-enabled consumer products company which uses machine learning, natural language processing and data analytics to design, develop, market and sell products. The company operates through online retail channels such as Amazon, eBay and Walmart. It owned and operated brand includes hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. The company sells products in home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of MWK stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. Mohawk Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.80 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWK. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Group in the second quarter worth about $4,557,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,825,000. Harvey Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

