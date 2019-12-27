Zacks Investment Research Downgrades National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) to Sell

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NBHC. Sandler O’Neill downgraded National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

National Bank stock opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. National Bank has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.08.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $77.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Bank will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 311.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of National Bank by 14.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of National Bank by 6.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 151.7% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 60,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

