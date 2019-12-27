Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Old Republic International Corporation is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. A small life and accident insurance business is also conducted in the U.S. and Canada, principally as an adjunct to the Company’s general insurance operations. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Old Republic International stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.74. Old Republic International has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Calderon Alberto sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $1,655,430.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 600 shares of company stock valued at $13,712. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 193,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

