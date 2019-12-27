Nomura Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Nomura in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $230.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Nomura’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 72.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SRPT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.90.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $132.98 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $158.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.62 and its 200-day moving average is $111.78.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $5,271,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,583,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,474,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,902,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,943,000 after acquiring an additional 359,160 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 405,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,530,000 after acquiring an additional 317,840 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,074.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,131,000 after acquiring an additional 283,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,232,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $947,017,000 after acquiring an additional 232,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

