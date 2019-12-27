Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PUK. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Public in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Prudential Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92. Prudential Public has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prudential Public by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Public by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Public in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 27.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 529.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

