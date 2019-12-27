Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of PR001, PR006 and PR004 which are in clinical stage. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

PRVL opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. Prevail Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 17.05, a quick ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.08.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,457,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,015,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

