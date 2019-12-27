Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) & HANG LUNG PROPE/S (NASDAQ:HLPPY) Critical Review

HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) and Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

HANG LUNG PROPE/S pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Brookfield Property Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Brookfield Property Partners has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Brookfield Property Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares HANG LUNG PROPE/S and Brookfield Property Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HANG LUNG PROPE/S N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Property Partners 20.82% 3.27% 1.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HANG LUNG PROPE/S and Brookfield Property Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HANG LUNG PROPE/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Property Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67

Brookfield Property Partners has a consensus target price of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 24.01%. Given Brookfield Property Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Property Partners is more favorable than HANG LUNG PROPE/S.

Volatility and Risk

HANG LUNG PROPE/S has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Property Partners has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of HANG LUNG PROPE/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of Brookfield Property Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HANG LUNG PROPE/S and Brookfield Property Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HANG LUNG PROPE/S $1.20 billion 8.20 $1.03 billion N/A N/A Brookfield Property Partners $6.96 billion 1.14 $876.00 million N/A N/A

HANG LUNG PROPE/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookfield Property Partners.

Summary

Brookfield Property Partners beats HANG LUNG PROPE/S on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HANG LUNG PROPE/S

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties. Its investment properties portfolio includes retail, office, residential, serviced apartment, and car park properties. The company also engages in the apartment operating and management; car park and project management; and property agency activities. In addition, it provides management and financial services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Lung Properties Limited is a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Limited.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc., is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is listed on the Nasdaq stock market and the Toronto stock exchange. Brookfield Property REIT is listed on the Nasdaq stock market. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com.

