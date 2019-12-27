Zacks: Brokerages Expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.53 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will report $5.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.60 billion. Whirlpool posted sales of $5.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year sales of $20.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.49 billion to $20.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.45 billion to $20.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.07. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price target on Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.38.

WHR stock opened at $145.19 on Friday. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $102.51 and a 1-year high of $163.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $127,790.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,784.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. H2O AM LLP increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 217.0% during the second quarter. H2O AM LLP now owns 97,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 67,063 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 72.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 109,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,605,000 after buying an additional 45,922 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Whirlpool by 14.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Whirlpool by 1,283.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 35,341 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

