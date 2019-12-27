Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PSEC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Prospect Capital stock opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $6.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $161.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the second quarter valued at $36,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

