Progressive (NYSE:PGR) & Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) Financial Review

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Progressive and Berkshire Hathaway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progressive 8.69% 26.09% 6.29% Berkshire Hathaway 10.62% 6.68% 3.38%

This table compares Progressive and Berkshire Hathaway’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progressive $31.98 billion 1.31 $2.62 billion $4.42 16.23 Berkshire Hathaway $247.84 billion 2.23 $4.02 billion $10.05 22.53

Berkshire Hathaway has higher revenue and earnings than Progressive. Progressive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Berkshire Hathaway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Progressive has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkshire Hathaway has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Progressive and Berkshire Hathaway, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progressive 0 7 5 0 2.42 Berkshire Hathaway 0 0 0 0 N/A

Progressive currently has a consensus target price of $81.17, suggesting a potential upside of 13.16%. Given Progressive’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Progressive is more favorable than Berkshire Hathaway.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Progressive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Progressive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway beats Progressive on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. This segment's products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, watercrafts, and snowmobiles. The company's Commercial Lines segment provides primary liability, physical damage, and other auto-related insurance for autos, vans, pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and non-fleet long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; and non-fleet taxis, black-car services, and airport taxis. Its Property segment provides residential property insurance for homes, condos, manufactured homes, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; home, condominium, renters, and other insurance; and general liability and business owner's policies, and workers' compensation insurance. In addition, it offers reinsurance services. The Progressive Corporation sells its products and services through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet, and mobile devices, and over the phone. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily from solar, wind, geothermal, and hydro sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets. In addition, it offers real estate brokerage services; invests in fixed-income and equity instruments; and engages in manufactured housing and finance business, leasing of transportation equipment, and furniture leasing activities. Further, the company manufactures boxed chocolates and other confectionery products; specialty chemicals and metal cutting tools; flooring, insulation, roofing and engineered, building and engineered components, paints and coatings, and bricks and masonry products; recreational vehicles, apparel products, jewelry, and custom picture framing products; and alkaline batteries. Additionally, it manufactures castings and forged components, machined airframe components, and engineered critical fasteners; airfoil castings; titanium and nickel; and seamless pipes, fittings, and forgings. The company distributes newspapers, televisions, and information; franchises and services quick service restaurants; distributes electronic components; and offers steel and logistics services, professional aviation training programs, and fractional aircraft ownership programs. In addition, it retails automobiles; furniture, bedding, and accessories; household appliances, electronics, and computers; jewelry, watches, crystal, china, stemware, flatware, gifts, and collectibles; kitchenware; and motorcycle accessories. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

