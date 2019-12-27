Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Elementis plc (LON:ELM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 186.67 ($2.46).

Several research analysts have commented on ELM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.57) target price on shares of Elementis in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Elementis from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

LON:ELM opened at GBX 180.60 ($2.38) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 171.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 150.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37. Elementis has a twelve month low of GBX 127.30 ($1.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 198.90 ($2.62).

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

