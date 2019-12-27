Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $862.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will announce $862.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $857.80 million to $868.50 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $932.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year sales of $3.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share.

AYI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the second quarter worth $58,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 58.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 66.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AYI stock opened at $137.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $105.95 and a 12 month high of $147.44.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

