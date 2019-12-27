Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.93.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:MOS opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.62. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $33.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Mosaic by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 244.6% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

