Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.92 Million

Brokerages forecast that Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) will report sales of $16.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $29.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $34.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $114.80 million, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $134.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Evolus.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EOLS shares. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Evolus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. Evolus has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $399.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 4.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Evolus in the 2nd quarter worth $4,167,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Evolus by 15.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the second quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Evolus by 2,224.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.