Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.92 Million

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) will report sales of $16.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $29.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $34.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $114.80 million, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $134.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EOLS shares. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Evolus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. Evolus has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $399.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 4.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Evolus in the 2nd quarter worth $4,167,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Evolus by 15.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the second quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Evolus by 2,224.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Elementis plc Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Elementis plc Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts
Acuity Brands, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $862.83 Million
Acuity Brands, Inc. Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $862.83 Million
Mosaic Co Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Mosaic Co Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Evolus Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.92 Million
Evolus Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.92 Million
SAP SE Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
SAP SE Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Six Flags Entertainment Corp Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Six Flags Entertainment Corp Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report