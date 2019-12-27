SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €129.80 ($150.93).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Societe Generale set a €131.00 ($152.33) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

SAP stock opened at €120.76 ($140.42) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €122.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €115.24. SAP has a 52 week low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a 52 week high of €125.00 ($145.35). The stock has a market cap of $148.35 billion and a PE ratio of 42.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

