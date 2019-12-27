Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SIX shares. Berenberg Bank cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Mike Spanos acquired 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $500,743.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Luther bought 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,789.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,571.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 18,787 shares of company stock worth $850,397. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 9.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIX stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $64.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $621.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is 102.79%.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

