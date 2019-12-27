Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.36.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $83.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.28. Edison International has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.08.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). Edison International had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

