Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resideo Technologies Inc. provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products. Resideo Technologies Inc. is based in GOLDEN VALLEY, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Ryder bought 22,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $201,749.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,749. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph Douglas Ragan III sold 11,109 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $109,645.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 34,615 shares of company stock valued at $322,452 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 84.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 123.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 699.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

