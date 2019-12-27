Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.25 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SALT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Noble Financial set a $8.50 target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

NYSE SALT opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. Scorpio Bulkers has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $7.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.33 and a beta of 2.33.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Scorpio Bulkers had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Scorpio Bulkers’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Bulkers will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Bulkers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 64.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 285,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 15.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 177,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 23,167 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

