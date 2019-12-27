Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) to Hold

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and commercialization of novel nanomedicines designed to target unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology and oncology. The company’s product pipeline consists of TLC599, TLC590, TLC399 and TLC178 which are in clinical stage. Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on TLC. ValuEngine lowered TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.92.

TLC opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.31 million and a P/E ratio of -11.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.59 million. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S had a negative return on equity of 147.24% and a negative net margin of 390.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) by 564.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,915 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.29% of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

