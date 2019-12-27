Trex (NYSE:TREX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.70.

NYSE TREX opened at $91.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.58. Trex has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $93.63.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 35.80%. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $233,020.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $959,625.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,006.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $1,558,410 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,343,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,556,000 after purchasing an additional 205,842 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Trex by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,085,000 after buying an additional 818,735 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Trex by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,733,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,024,000 after acquiring an additional 760,669 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 975,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,911,000 after acquiring an additional 147,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 921,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,039,000 after acquiring an additional 446,444 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

