TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Separately, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 41.26, a current ratio of 41.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $20.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTX. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,791,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 25.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,481,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,450,000 after purchasing an additional 907,657 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 44.1% during the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,431,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,394,000 after purchasing an additional 437,928 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,591,000 after purchasing an additional 375,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $7,220,000. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.