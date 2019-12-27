Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Village Farms International stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.83 million and a PE ratio of -52.73.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.23). Village Farms International had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $47.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Village Farms International by 17.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 32,788.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

